Robert Against The Machine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Darby Jones's avatar
Darby Jones
Oct 5

Our pug ate shrooms and finally understands jazz now ... but still hates it

https://open.substack.com/pub/darby687/p/our-pug-took-shrooms

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Robert Against the Machine
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
Oct 1

My personal experience with "psychedelic" drug users is they display intense paranoia.

But of course I have inhaled drugs like Lavender oil, proven to alter mental state, and I love coffee.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Robert Against the Machine
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Against the Machine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture