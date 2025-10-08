Or

On the Other Holocaust and The Psychology of Belief

I swear by Apollo the physician, and Aesculapius, and Health, and All-heal, and all the gods and goddesses, that, according to my ability and judgment, I will keep this Oath and this stipulation—to reckon him who taught me this Art equally dear to me as my parents, to share my substance with him, and relieve his necessities if required; to look upon his offspring in the same footing as my own brothers, and to teach them this Art, if they shall wish to learn it, without fee or stipulation; and that by precept, lecture, and every other mode of instruction, I will impart a knowledge of the Art to my own sons, and those of my teachers, and to disciples bound by a stipulation and oath according to the law of medicine, but to none others. I will follow that system of regimen which, according to my ability and judgment, I consider for the benefit of my patients, and abstain from whatever is deleterious and mischievous. I will give no deadly medicine to any one if asked, nor suggest any such counsel; and in like manner I will not give to a woman a pessary to produce abortion. With purity and with holiness I will pass my life and practice my Art. I will not cut persons laboring under the stone, but will leave this to be done by men who are practitioners of this work. Into whatever houses I enter, I will go into them for the benefit of the sick, and will abstain from every voluntary act of mischief and corruption; and, further from the seduction of females or males, of freemen and slaves. Whatever, in connection with my professional practice or not, in connection with it, I see or hear, in the life of men, which ought not to be spoken of abroad, I will not divulge, as reckoning that all such should be kept secret. While I continue to keep this Oath unviolated, may it be granted to me to enjoy life and the practice of the art, respected by all men, in all times! But should I trespass and violate this Oath, may the reverse be my lot!

Classic Hippocratic Oath (as translated by Adams 1849)

On Charlie Kirk and the Permissibility of Political Violence

In the wake of the Charlie Kirk assassination most of the chatter revolves around the identity of the killer and the mechanism of injury. Was it Tyler Robinson, the alleged trans loving left radicalised Utah local? Was it Israel angry at Kirks recent turn against Zion? Cui bono, much of the circumstantial evidence leans to the latter. If it were Robinson, as a 4.0 GPA student who briefly attended a campus known for recruiting tor the CIA, was he a victim of the same covert MK ultra style experiments that upset the psychological applecart of a far more intelligent Ted Kaczynski decades before. Or was he radicalised by FBI confederates online. Did he have accomplices. Or did he act on his own volition.

Or insomuch as some will blame Zionist adjacent or controlled media and the academy for leftism and the trans hysteria in the first place, do the roads of accountability take their circuitous path back to the same Rome regardless of proximate causes. I believe that to be a bit of a stretch, though perhaps the whole social pathology that is the United States of Israel and America is the real killer of Charlie Kirk.

As for the mechanism of injury, did the bullet pass from front to back (from the direction of Tyler Robinson et al) or back to front (making the neck wound the exit wound and placing the real killer in a building off to the side). And if from the front to back, was the apparent absence of an exit wound on account of Kirks magic bones? Yes some Americans are truly expected to believe this, having unwittingly crossed the protestant Catholic divide turning Kirks bones into holy relics before the mourning even got started. Truth is, I have no idea. But we are talking about it. And whilst we all talk about it, power moves onto something else.

On the subject of mourning, chatter went wild over Kirks widow Erika appearing a little too happy and celebratory at the garish Turning Point wake (Mrs Kirk is no Jacquie Onassis, but we live in different times). Or worse still, was her hand gesture the deaf sign for love or the devils horns a la Black Sabbath. In my opinion it was neither, for the thumb pointing out is not the expression of the devils horn and the last letter of a complex semiotic is not the whole of a love message. Or perhaps Americans destructive simplification of English extends to the deaf also? Or worse, monkey see monkey do. One gestures for no other reason than fashion. In any case, a hand gesture remotely akin to the “devils horns” would have been taboo in any Christian gathering of the 70’s-90’s. It’s weird, though more suggestive that Mrs Kirk lacks any pre millennial Christian sensibilities than any fantastic conspiracy of Satanists running Turning Point USA. She probably lacks awareness there was such a thing as the satanic panic too.

I have touched upon grief and its myriad expressions and latencies in the Leaving Psychiatry Chapter 6 substack on morality (a hit piece against ISTDP). Suffice to say for now and not to cast aspersions on a grieving widow.....but as a doctor in psychiatry familiar with the work of Erich Lindemann and from my own experience…..it is possible for sincerely grieving people to appear for a time to hold it all emotionally together and put on a smile. Meanwhile grief like pus in an abscess makes its inexorable way to the surface to erupt sometime somewhere in some way. Naturally those with more shallow personalities or those whose second nature is the persona of the beauty pageant queen will present to the public an affect and a depth not greater than who they are at the best of times. Influencers gonna influence and the show must go on.

None of this will concern us here. But I will call into view some oblique lessons the Kirk affair might teach us about the age in which we live.

For starters, note that whilst we all gossip and conjecture on social media about who killed who, the real winners in political warfare are those who stay busy in the real world acquiring ever greater stake over your money, your real estate, your private information, your autonomy and your body as a unit of bio-power. The Charlie K obsessed cyberspace addict can feel incredibly pleased with themselves rushing up the social media charts without gaining one acre of territory, without sustainably affording their groceries and without sustaining their privacy in the wake of the digital ID pandemic. Take home message. The internet is not real. To the extent to which your life is online, you are not real either.

Secondly, Charlie Kirk's assassination 10th September did as much to pressure the release the Epstein files as did the viral hysteria over two executives busted cheating at a Cold Play concert. Which is to say it served as nothing but a distraction. Likewise the assassination displaced attention in the wake of the Catholic school shooting of August 27th (by a trans person) just as the shooting in turn dissipated the heat around the race relations question and the brutal stabbing of the Ukrainian asylum seeker Iryna Zarukska August 22nd. Such is the goldfish brained consumer of the one week news cycle. We forgot to remember the past the moment the next stimulus came along to disrupt the previous circuit consolidating itself. Our collective hippocampus isn’t up to the task of coping with an accelerated news cycle. Or consider the case of Julie Schnuelle, the veterinary professor hacked to pieces in an Alabama park 6th Sept. Media heat rose and died within 3 days, most not aware even of her name given the killing (unlike Iryna Z) wasn’t recorded on CCTV. It wasn’t “spectacle” enough to reach the level of Iryna Z, in turn displaced by Kirk.

Did anyone recall much of a mention of the 24th anniversary of "9/11" after the shooting of Charlie Kirk? That too fell by the way side. It remains to be seen whether September 10th 2026 will be Charlie Kirk remembrance day or the eve of the 25th anniversary of the questions around world trade centre building 7. Maybe one will dilute the other, both replaced by some new event.

The general heuristic I follow is this; when the MSM promotes a big event, look to see what else happens in the days to follow in the real world of foreign policy and incursions of your real world freedoms. Take home message. The internet is defocusing your mind, addicting you to drama and to change without meaningful real world vectors. You are being goldfished. In time your brain will not be able to remember and the PRopaganga machine will not require memory hole anything. Censorship is too energy intensive.

Thirdly, and germane to the purpose of this post ,is the public permissibility of political violence.

After Kirks death, various highly successful influencers on the left celebrated his death as good riddens of (as they saw it not I), a dangerous and hateful figure who they perceived to lead the next generation in a direction of transphobia, misogyny, racism and xenophobia etcetera etcetera. Everything they perceived as evil in their formulation of Trump they saw in him. Ergo they believed that a world without Kirk would be a world freer and without the deaths and oppression his influence created. The right were quick to pounce on this, either parsing the language of the celebration as code for “its good to assassinate right wing influencers” or objecting to the general low moral character and callousness of celebrating a peaceful opponents death, without regard for the wife and innocent children he left behind. And fair enough. The sociopathy of many leftists was revealed, their reputations fair game.

The problem is that many of the same right wing influencers who castigate the left for their morbid celebrations are the same who did celebrate the deaths of Saddam Hussein or Gaddafi and many others and who would celebrate the assassination of Putin (arch villain of the neo con right) or leftists such as Trudeau or Macron. Or amongst the anti covid cult or anti globalist activist right, how many fantasised on social media about a better world in which Bill Gates or Anthony Fauci or Klaus Schwab were assassinated. Now the all too easy rebuttal is back to Kirk himself and his peaceful nature, placing him in a protected moral category. After all, he didn’t order the deaths of others (unlike Putin Or Zelenskyy), nor did he promote by way of coercion what many believe to be toxic “vaccinations” (unlike Fauci). I believe this is too convenient an evasion to cover hypocrisy.

Like it or not we are placed on an ethical spectrum without clear dividing lines. The problem is this: what evil (according to our beliefs) enters into the world via one person and how much can be averted by their death. And if evil is to be averted, why is this not cause for celebration?

The fact in time of what they have done (past) versus what they might do (future) is an epistemic one, not one that defines the good of what they do. Would it be right to kill someone today who killed a dozen yesterday. Many would say yes. Would it be right to kill one whose influence was linked in a causal chain to the deaths of a dozen others? Many would also say yes, though some would place the moral red line at the individual themselves or to direct incitement to violence. The problem is that those who blame only the one who pulled the trigger are the same who remember Charles Manson as a mass murderer though Manson didn’t actually do the killing. So long as we live with a notional belief in free will, even incitement to violence is not violence per se, though it can be a moral incitement against oneself. When the highwayman say “your money or your life”, you don’t have a choice only in the sense that life is far more valuable than the gold in your purse. Though some even here would prefer die on principle. When someone says “kill another or I will kill you”, you really do have a choice. Likewise when someone says “kill another” with no more incentive than the cult of personality, you really do have a choice.

But back to acts in time. Lines are blurred with regard to the future. To wait for the future to become the past is a test of our predictive power. What was the pre test probability in the early 30’s that Hitler was to do what he did? We could not have known for certain. Yet many would say the writing was on the wall. They would say the probability alone warranted his pre war assassination. Similarly, Kirk was no garden variety influencer. He influenced the future of the Republican Party. He had the ear of Trump. He was in solid running to influence foreign and domestic policy to an enormous extent, perhaps becoming president one day, perhaps ordering the deaths of others. For those who believe he was a danger in the making, was his death not cause for celebration amongst his enemies? It is not just the retrospectoscope that gives people moral licence to believe Hitler ought to have been assassinated before the war. Problem is that those who believe he ought to have been eliminated are the same who would condemn “pre crime” assassination against their own side.

I am NOT suggesting that his or any assassination is a moral good. And I’m certainly not suggesting that anyone who thinks they can predict pre crime is as accurate in their prophetic power as they think. I am simply suggesting that it is contradictory to suggest that celebrating the death of one’s political enemies is morally justified if it is in one direction yet not vice versa. I refer here not to the morality of the assassination so much as the morality of the celebration, though the two here admittedly relate. As moral agents we ought be consistent. If we truly believe the deaths of our political enemies to be cause for celebration or somehow worth it so that the world be a better place, we must at least empathise with our enemies drive for the same. Only then in empathising with their celebrating might we be able empathise with their grief. And from there we might be able to empathise with each other. If there be any contradiction it can only hold if used tactically as a kind of self aware Machiavellian hypocrisy. That is to say, some might celebrate the death of their own enemies only to the extent it doesn’t damage their own optics, whilst demonising their enemy for doing the same if it scores points without reputational damage to ones own side. But that’s another moral can of worms. Its one thing to celebrate. It’s another to experience a sense of relief. Its one thing to callously disregard a wife made widow and children made fatherless. It’s another to feel the ugliness of matter and the bitterness of the price of victory. Theres a moral aesthetic to the response to the death of an enemy. To celebrate it is sociopathic. To feel a sense of relief is doing better. To feel a sense of sadness and moral taint at being part of a fallen world is better still. This is similar to the state of the rape victim. Though morally innocent, they feel guilt and shame because the ugliness of the world was thrust within them. Makes no difference whether justice be done or not. Sin stains the world. It can be ugly to win or ugly to lose if the game is ugly in itself.

Fourth: what I sense following all recent mass shootings is a moral contradiction between performance and inner phenomena. Most killings nowadays report the event with a lag time between it and who is identified as suspect. Before the shooter or stabbed is identified the words of the influencer consist of hopes and prayers whilst the silent prayer or words between the lines read “please let this killer be one of my enemies and not one of my own. Please let those killed be my side so that I can play victim points”. The primary concern for the right is the hope the killer is trans, leftist, jihadist and so on whilst the left waits with baited breath hoping the killer is white, male, a gun nut, a Christian etc. Put another way, the next killing is inevitable. Many are more concerned with the hope of who does the killing and how they can use it for propaganda advantage, than the hollow mourning that will come from their lips. Are any righteous then if in their heart of hearts this is what they care about?

Charlie Kirk himself embodied a few contradictions (i.e. between what one desires, what one states and what one does). Though I'll wager he held to the American myth of the second world war as a righteous violent liberation of Europe from the holocaust, by all accounts he was a slightly right of centre peaceful man preferring dialogue and debate. This brings us to the “other” holocaust. Part of Charlies Kirks journey away from Zionism involved a public comparison in which he stated the un-statable: that the numbers in the early 40's holocaust pale in comparison to the holocaust of aborted unborn babies on US soil.

We will also put aside just how anti-Zionist Kirks choice of comparison is. He deliberately compared abortion with an historical event we are taught is placed in a state of exception beyond comparison.

We will also put aside his implicit adoption of Utilitarianism as if to suggest the comparative numbers of bare lives lost cover the moral calculus.

What is important is that Kirk himself did not promote violence against those who promote or conduct abortions.

This is extremely strange. I will explain why.

Imagine the following

"Socially conservative" Christians of the non progressive left and so called conservative right would both agree that the unborn possesses that kind of value and personhood we afford to babies ex utero, toddlers and all small children. Many would say life begins at conception. Most would say the state of gestation at which the life in utero attains the moral value of a new born baby overlaps with that at which abortion is legal. Any way you cut it, they would say abortion is murder. Ask most conservatives and this be their answer.

Ask them then this. Imagine a dystopian scenario where adult persons sacrificed their own babies and small children, often with the assistance of medical practitioners and without any opposition from the state. Indeed the state supported and protects this mass murder. It’s a thought experiment as simple as this. Parent makes a decision. Picks up the child from day care. Two enter the clinic. Only one leaves. Imagine you present this hypothetical scenario to social conservatives and ask them what they would do? Would they allow this to occur, satisfied only to try petition change through the democratic process? Or would they engage in vigilante activity to save the lives of these children, even if as per the doctrine of double intention lethal force was required? I'll wager almost all social conservatives would answer they would both kill and die to save the lives of the children.

And yet we have the following 3 statistics existing simultaneously

a) at bare minimum we have >600,000 abortions per year in the US in the 2020's alone. Since legalisation in 1973, in 1990 the numbers peaked at in excess of 1.5 million that year before declining to a relatively modest figure under a million (per year!). So taking a wild underestimate of 500,000/yr over 52 years, that's 26 million dead unborn babies. The real figures would be very much higher.

b) according to the Pew research centre in survey work consonant with others, the number of Americans opposing abortion (favouring it to be made illegal in all or almost all cases) exceeds 36%. There are >250 million Americans aged 18 or older, most physically capable of violent acts against persons or property or of conspiring towards violence (financial support, provision of false alibi, financing anti abortion conspiracy etc).

c) in the years 1977 to 2024, violence against abortion numbers approximate 570 assaults, 11 murders, 26 attempted murders and 42 bombings. The >33,000 arrests are probably accounted for by estimates of >1000,000 found guilty of picketing and praying near clinics, some infringing upon property boundaries.

What this means is the raw and per capita numbers of those who use violence to protect those who they view as unborn children are extremely few, barely enough to fill a small half deserted town in middle America, let alone an average sized American prison. How do we explain this?

Either

-we have an American populace who have become so indoctrinated to the notions of "democracy is the only solution" or "violence is never permissible" to the extent they miss the incongruence in their own stated and real moral preferences, the over-socialisation reaching the level of a kind of cognitive disorder. That is, they are not logically coupling who they say they are with who they actually are as moral agents. This is not on account of any moral fault but rather as a product of a faulty mind. They have been dumbed down not to think it through and not to know themselves.

OR

-they suffer the moral fault of cowardice. They believe the unborn are lives deserve protecting and they will acknowledge their inaction if confronted. But their inaction stems from preferring a low risk life to saving the life of those at risk of losing it and without the capacity to defend themselves. They might at some level make a moral bargain through projective identification and the surrogate activity of supporting foreign wars in the name of spreading peace and democracy. That is, psychoanalytically they prefer save people aboard who prefer not to be saved than be confronted with the fact they do this to avoid the guilt of killing American babies by omission. Perhaps the whole of America suffers from a state of meddling abroad, looking outward with post hoc justification to avoid looking at itself in the mirror. ""Right to life" conservatives in other countries would have their own surrogate activities and excuses for doing nothing. Or worse, they actually believe the online activity is real activity.

OR

-despite the claim to believe in the classical Christian notion of personhood and moral value in place at conception, they don't really believe their claim. On some deeper conscious or unconscious level they believe an embryo is just a lump of flesh and the foetus not much more than a step beyond embryo, an arbitrary graduation point, a language game we make by convention when the ball of non-person flesh turns 9 weeks in utero. Sure they might want to believe what they do not believe. But the revealed preference of their unbelief manifests all the same in their inaction. They prefer Netflix and a safe life in the suburbs to the dirty business of saving unborn babies because they don't really believe they are babies. They project their own narcissistic hero wish onto America the imperial force for good or onto Trump or whomever. And they project their own self hatred of not believing what they wish they believed onto the left who abort babies, failing to see that they do nothing to stay the abortionists hand. So who is truer to themselves, the one who excises unwanted flesh or the one who fails to save the life of a child?

Like with Kirk and the subject of political assassination of adults, the purpose of my post is neither to state what are the facts of ontology or to incite towards violence. That is, I am not imposing my own view if and when what is conceived attains the status of personhood or the “right” to life. Nor am I suggesting anyone be violent against any other for any reason. Rather my aim as a doctor, psychoanalyst and amateur philosopher is to “know thyself” and "to thine own self be true". Allow political enemies to work with the same moral frame as yourself whatever that may be. Do not expect them to be any better than that we are when we look in the mirror. Know thyself and be thyself, and be thyself without contradiction or regret.